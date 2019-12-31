8th annual Governor’s Ball to kick off New Year’s Eve

It will be a night filled with music, dancing, and New Year’s Eve fun!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tickets are going fast for Portland’s New Year’s Eve Governor’s Ball, featuring KOIN 6’s very own Ken Boddie as the emcee.

This is the 8th year for the event held at the Sentinel Hotel. It will be a night filled with music, dancing, and New Year’s Eve fun at the Sentinel Hotel. The ball benefits an amazing program at Portland’s local children’s hospitals. A few of the artists performing this year include Partick Lamb and the Hit Factory, the Dan Reed Network and even American Idol finalist Lovey James.

“All you have to do is put on a great suit, a gown or dress. Just come to the party and celebrate with class,” said Event Producer Patrick Lamb. “And have fun! There’s going to be dancing. Every year it’s totally packed.”

This year, proceeds will be going to the “My Music Rx” program. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Children’s Cancer Association, as well.

“This is truly Portland’s premier New Year Eve event,” said Lamb. “We take things to a new level. We have a three-course dinner, catered by Jake’s catering who has been our partner for the last eight years. It benefits a great cause.”

The ball begins at 6:30 p.m. with a VIP party, dinner starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online now.

