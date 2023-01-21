PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The new 9-acre wooden roof at Portland International Airport, which has been under construction since last year in a remote corner of the airfield, was transported in pieces and carefully lifted into place.

The first people to see the new roof were the people who work there every day.

“It’s been really fun to watch folks. You know, these are employees who work at the airport every day, they come they go, they do their job, they hear noise, they feel vibration. And there’s that sense of curiosity, what is happening, what’s happening behind the wall,” said Kama Simonds with the Port of Portland. “And this has been a wonderful opportunity for them to step behind that construction wall, look up and say, ‘Ah, that’s what we’re building.'”

Vince Granato, the Chief Projects Officer at Port of Portland, under the Portland International Airport’s upcoming mass timber roof for the main terminal, 2021 (Pamplin Media Group/Jonathan House)

Cristine Arredondo, a VIP volunteer for the Port, said she felt pretty special being able to see it in advance.

“I’ve had so many customers who are flying in and want to know what’s going on. They’re disappointed that things have changed from what it used to be and I keep telling them it’s just going to be amazing when it’s done.”

The roof project is part of a $2 billion terminal upgrade at PDX.