PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After closing nearly three months ago, the Legacy Mount Hood Birth Center in Gresham will reopen next week. Legacy Health announced Tuesday that the birthing center will begin welcoming patients on Tuesday, June 13.

“This is a significant milestone that marks the beginning of a new chapter for us,” Legacy Health said in a release. “This marks a positive step forward for Mount Hood and our East County community.”

Legacy says the Family Birth Center will return to being staffed 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and promises round-the-clock support for pregnant patients.

“At Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, our top priority is to provide safe and quality care to our community,” said Bahaa Wanly, president of Mount Hood Medical Center. “We are pleased to welcome patients to a nurturing environment staffed with experienced professionals who are committed to delivering exceptional care during this precious time in families’ lives.”

The center will be staffed to accommodate all patients that were receiving care at the Mount Hood Women’s Health Clinic, the organization said. However, due to labor and delivery care being unpredictable, patients may need to be transferred to other facilities in the area when the birthing center is at capacity — which is a standard practice in the region, according to Legacy.

In late July, the clinic will also welcome the Legacy Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine practice, which provides outpatient service to those considered high-risk.

Legacy says it is continuing to work on a long-term plan for the birthing center and expand capacity.

“I want to again apologize for the stress, confusion and disruption caused by the situation at the Mount Hood Family Birth Center,” Wanly said. “I want to assure our patients, community partners, and elected leaders that Legacy remains committed to delivering good health to all members of our diverse community. We will continue to provide safe, quality care, and we are excited about the vibrant future ahead of us in East County. Moving forward, Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center is dedicated to rebuilding trust with the community and forging a stronger bond.”