House 'burned for quite some time' before 911 was called

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An abandoned home caught fire near the intersection of Harold Street and 133rd Ave. in Southeast Portland on Saturday sometime around 3:22 p.m.

Portland Fire & Rescue Lt. Terry Foster told KOIN 6 News that it’s unclear if anyone was inside the home when the fire began. No one was found inside the home when firefighters arrived on scene.

“When crews arrived they received reports from neighbors that the home had transient activity in the past and were unsure if people were currently occupying it,” Foster said.

Foster said the home suffered “significant” damage because the fire “burned for quite some time” before anyone called 911. Despite the delay, firefighters still managed to extinguish the blaze “quickly,” he said.

No injuries were suffered as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.