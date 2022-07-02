PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews battled a blaze that engulfed a house in Northeast Portland overnight, officials said.

In a tweet sent at 12:27 a.m. Saturday, Portland Fire & Rescue said firefighters were working to put out the fire at a home near the corner of NE Cully Boulevard and Mason Street. Crews had to fight the fire from the outside of the house.

The house was reportedly abandoned, fire officials said, later explaining to KOIN 6 News it was “in the process of being demolished.”

No injuries have been reported, and investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

PF&R asked anyone with information to call 503.823.3473.