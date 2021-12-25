‘Accidental’ overnight house fire leaves 1 dead in N Portland

A woman died after her house was burned in an accidental fire on Christmas Eve night in North Portland, fire officials said. (Courtesy/Portland Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was found dead after her house was burned in an accidental fire on Christmas Eve night in North Portland, fire officials said.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a house fire just before 11:30 p.m. Friday at 6405 N Greeley Avenue. When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from a one-story house and they forced open the front door, PF&R said.

Crews went in to put out the fire and look for victims, and flames became visible from a window at the back of the house, according to PF&R.

Firefighters ran into trouble because of the amount of clutter in the home and a hole the fire left in the kitchen, officials said. The fire was extinguished quickly after crews reached it, PF&R said.

During their search for victims, however, firefighters said they found a woman who had died in the house.

Investigators have not yet determined a specific cause of the fire, but “they did find it to be accidental,” PF&R said.