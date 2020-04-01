Live Now
Active landslide closes one lane of W. Burnside overnight

Multnomah County

Crews responded Tuesday morning to the landslide at W Burnside and NW 24th Place

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One lane of West Burnside will shut down overnight Tuesday as officials work to contain an active landslide, the Portland’ Bureau of Transportation said.

Crews responded to the slide early Tuesday morning and started clearing away trees and debris. Their work will continue into Wednesday, requiring the closure of the northernmost westbound lane near the intersection at NW 24th Place.

PBOT said the catchment basin did its job and collected most of the debris, preventing it from spilling across the roadway.

