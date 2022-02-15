‘Actively avoiding capture’: Suspect sought for 2021 Lents murder

Leonard Edwards of Portland is suspected of killing Johnny Polanco in August 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are searching for a Portland man suspected of shooting and killing someone last August.

According to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, the organization is working with the Portland Police Bureau to locate 18-year-old Leonard Edwards. Authorities say Edwards is wanted for murder, stemming from the August 2021 homicide of Johnny Polanco.

On Aug. 20, 2021, 30-year-old Polanco was shot and killed in the parking lot of a local convenience store at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Holgate Street. PPB homicide detectives investigated and identified the suspect in the homicide as 18-year-old Leonard Lonell Edwards of Portland.

“Investigators believe that Edwards knows he is wanted and is actively avoiding capture,” CSO said in the announcement.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for any information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved felony crime. Submit an anonymous tip online here.

People can also visit the app store and download P3 Tips for your smartphone or tablet to submit information.