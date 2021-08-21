Activists rally to save ‘mother tree’ in Multnomah Village

Advocates for keeping the tree say it supports younger trees and biodiversity, is safeguard against climate change and heat

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

A so-called “mother tree” due to be cut down to make way for a development in Multnomah Village. (Angie Tanyi via Change.org)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Concerned neighbors held a rally Saturday in Southwest Portland to save a very old tree.

Activists said the 150-year-old “mother tree” will be cut down to make way for a new development on SW 26th Avenue in Multnomah Village.

The group has gathered more than 1,000 signatures to push the developer — Renaissance Homes — to save the giant fir tree. They rallied at a nearby farmer’s market on Saturday to gather more signatures.

Petition to save ‘mother tree’ in Multnomah Village

“That’s a canopy tree — it’s the mother tree,” explained activist Angie Tanyi who lives in the area. “It reduces the heat in the neighborhood, it provides the root system for a lot of other trees and it’s a really important part of our neighborhood.”

The activists said the developer is unwilling to negotiate.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to Renaissance Homes but has not yet received a response.

