PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The next step in the I-5 Rose Quarter project is underway with an advisory committee seeking the public’s input on the project.

The project is geared toward improving traffic flow on that stretch of I-5 by the Rose Quarter.

The Community Oversight Advisory Committee is holding a meeting to talk about the project’s progress along with addressing concerns from the community. The public will have chances to comment during the meeting for up to two minutes at a time.

The virtual meeting is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and will be livestreamed here.

The Historic Albina Advisory Board held a meeting on Tuesday which can be viewed here.