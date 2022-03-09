PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Advocates with the No Hate Zone are meeting at the Dawson Park gazebo Wednesday afternoon to demand city leaders address Portland’s overwhelming gun violence against people of color.

The press conference is slated to begin around 2 p.m. on Wednesday and will be live streamed on KOIN.com.

A year ago 42-year-old Titus McNack was shot and killed near Dawson Park, and since then there have reportedly been three more homicides in the area.

Most recently, 55-year-old Mark Johnson was shot to death in broad daylight at the park. The suspect who shot Johnson was reportedly arrested for two other nearby shootings just one day before, police say.

The No Hate Zone is calling on Mayor Ted Wheeler to enact a state of emergency and implement a task force for the gun violence against Portlanders of color. Along with this, advocates say they want the city to invest $10 million to grass-root organizations in the Black community.