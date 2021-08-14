AFL-CIO joins striking Nabisco workers on picket line

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Striking workers at the Nabisco Bakery in Northeast Portland held a rally Saturday to highlight their demands for a fair contract.

Bakery workers, who walked off the job on Tuesday, were joined by members of other unions, including the AFL-CIO on Saturday. They want a better contract amid the fear their jobs will be moved out of the country.

One of the striking workers, Mike Burlingham, told KOIN 6 News, “Some of the things that would drastically … threat of us being next.”

Mondelez International, the company that owns Nabisco, said they are disappointed in the decision to go on strike.

In a statement, they said “their goal has been and continues to be to bargain in good faith with the union’s leadership across our US bakeries and sales distribution facilities.”