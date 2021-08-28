Albina Soul Walk explores rich musical history

The Albina Soul Walk is a new self-guided audio tour through neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new audio tour of Northeast Portland’s Albina neighborhood explores the rich musical history of this historic Black community.

The Albina Music Trust held a kickoff event Saturday morning for its self-guided audio tour with some of the elder musicians featured in the walk.

It’s an opportunity to discover or re-discover the immense cultural legacy of what was once the center of Portland’s Black middle class.

The Albina neighborhood suffered many setbacks, including the destruction of thousands of homes and buildings to build I-5. The Albina Soul Walk hopes to rebuild an important piece of what was lost.