All charges dropped against accused sex abuser

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All charges were dropped against a Portland man accused in multiple armed sex assault cases after new forensic evidence cleared him of any wrongdoing.

George Brotherton was originally arrested in July and had more charges leveled in August related to sex assaults at knifepoint. But as the case continued, investigators found “exculpatory evidence” and released him from custody on September 27, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

When the 58-year-old was released, he was put on a GPS monitor and a curfew and ordered not to have any weapons. Then on November 7, the DA’s office told the court it couldn’t proceed on any case against Brotherton.

The court then dismissed all charges on November 13.

Initially, Brotherton was charged with 3 counts of sex abuse, 2 counts of coercion, 3 counts of unlawful use of a weapon, 2 counts of unlawful sexual penetration, and one count each of assault and attempted assault.

Investigators are now searching for whoever is responsible for the sex assaults on July 5, July 25 and July 26.

The first attack happened to a woman while she was walking to work in the daytime. The second attack happened at night to a woman who was walking and was attacked from behind. The third attack was reported by a woman who was sleeping on the street when she was abused, the DA’s office said.

All of the attacks involved a man who used a knife to threaten the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPB Detective Ross Dormady at 503.823.0880.