AMR River Rescue season ends Labor Day

Officials said it was their busiest season ever

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been a hot summer and it’s still a very summery-feeling Labor Day weekend. But with Labor Day comes the end of the season for the AMR River Rescue Team.

The lifeguards at High Rocks in Gladstone and Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale will be on duty through Labor Day, September 6.

After being sidelined for the entire 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the lifeguards returned this year to what officials said was their busiest-ever season.

By the numbers provided by the AMR River Rescue Team, they took part in 200 assists, made 4 rescues and loaned 2434 life jackets during the season — about double from the last year they were on duty, 2019.

The AMR River Rescue program began in 1999.