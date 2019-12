PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday is the first night of the annual Christmas Ships Parade.

The tradition kicks off Thursday night and runs for the next 15 nights, through December 22.

There are separate fleet schedules for the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. You can find the schedules here.

The parade started in 1954 with one sailboat but soon grew to what is now 55-60 boats between the two rivers.

Participating boat owners design and light their own boats as well as pay for their costs.