Annual Portland Boat Show back in town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Portland Boat Show is back in town!
Kohr Harlan went out to the Portland Expo Center for a preview of some of this year’s big draws. The show kicks off on Wednesday and runs through the weekend.
Tickets are available here.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.