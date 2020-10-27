Household Assistance Program application window opens Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting today, Portlanders affected by the coronavirus can apply for money to help pay for items like food, medicine, rent and transportation.

In a press conference last Friday, Mayor Ted Wheeler, the City of Portland and the United Way of the Columbia-Willamette announced a new program for residents suffering from the health and economic impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Struggling Portlanders will have the chance to apply for $500 in household assistance for costs such as food, care, medicine, rent, utilities and transportation with the Household Assistance Program.

The first day to apply for the Household Assistance Program has now arrived.

The program is set to distribute 2,800 prepaid debit cards worth $500 each. The application window for the first 1,400 cards will open on at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The next window for the remaining 1,400 will open on Friday, beginning at 1 p.m.

Eligible applicants must be over the age of 18, live in Portland and have experienced “a loss of income or elevated health risk related to COVID-19 and have a household income at or below 80% of Area Median Income,” according to the Portland Housing Bureau.

Prepaid cards will also be provided to those experiencing homelessness or living in shelters, made available through the Joint Office of Homeless Services.

Overall, the Household Assistance Program is expected to help 27,000 Portland households between now and the end of the year. For more information about the program and details on how to apply, visit www.pdxassist.com.