City preps for the Big One at the Emergency Coordination Center, flexing satellite phones and ham radios just in case

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Portland Bureau of Emergency Management (PBEM) held an exercise at its headquarters in Southeast Portland Tuesday, June 28, to test communications in case of a massive earthquake.

We passed.

Politicians, and higher-ups at different city bureaus such as water and transportation, called into central command to prove they could stay in touch after the Big One.

Cascadia Rising 2023 is an emergency exercise that stretches from Northern California to British Columbia. This year Portland opted to test its communications systems, which will be crucial as the city burns, slides and crumbles after a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. The earth shaking will turn soil to mush, rupture pipes and cables and cause old buildings to topple.

The goal of the exercise was to help the city coordinate a response to a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake when phones and Internet fail.

No zombies please

The city’s Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) looks like it could maybe survive a zombie apocalypse, if the zombies are short. The ECC is tucked in a quiet road between the TriMet garage and Ed Benedict Park, just across Powell from Kelly Butte. It has a spiked fence, security gates and double doors, before you get to a secure lobby and more locked doors.

