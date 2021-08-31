Art exhibit fundraising for expanding shelter

‘Fresh Display’ is now on exhibit and for sale at Lolo Pass art gallery to raise funds for Rose Haven, a shelter serving women, children and gender diverse people in Portland. August 27, 2021 (courtesy Rose Haven).

'Out From Within' exhibit at Lolo Pass gallery raising funds for Rose Haven shelter, serving women, children and gender diverse community members

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not too late to enjoy some quality art while helping out a local shelter at the same time.

An exhibit is showcasing art by women, trans or non-binary artists exploring the theme of the “Divine Feminine.” Called “Out From Within,” the exhibit is free and open to the public through September at Lolo Pass, a hybrid art gallery and hostel on East Burnside.

This untitled watercolor piece which represents a reflection on what it means to create space for oneself on unfamiliar grounds, is on sale at an art exhibition at Lolo Pass to raise funds for Rose Haven, a local in Portland shelter serving women, children and gender diverse people. August 27, 2021 (courtesy Rose Haven).

Patrons can also have the opportunity to purchase the pieces to fundraise for Rose Haven, the only shelter in Portland dedicated to serving women, children and gender diverse people.

“It’s really highlighting some of the traditional myths that have been around for a long time, even from pre-patriarchal societies, and just showcasing women and non-binary artists. And it’s all art about the female form as well,” Liz Stake, Rose Haven’s Development Director, told KOIN 6 News.

The money raised will help support Rose Haven, which currently operates out of a church basement, to move into an expanded facility that will triple the amount of people they can serve.

And there’s plenty of need for helping out more people, now that the federal eviction moratorium and boosted unemployment benefits are coming to an end, Starke said.

“So we are going to be seeing a lot more people, unfortunately, needing our services. So we need all the help we can get and purchasing some wonderful art is a great way to start.”

If you don’t want to buy any of the art, the exhibit will also have a QR code on display you can scan that opens a link on your phone to donate money to Rose Haven directly.

The artwork is free to view for the general public through September. The exhibit was put together by artists Abigail Austin, Braedon Cox, Erika Rier, Suki Hyman, Ursula Barton and Ivy Campbell.

Editor’s note: this story has been updated to include an expanded timeframe when the exhibit will be on display and can be viewed by the public.