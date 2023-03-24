Portland is hosting a number of arts, culture and entertainment events for the last weekend of March

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring has sprung in Portland, and so have your options for things to do around the city.

This weekend, you can attend a tea-making workshop, view new art exhibits and go to events that bid farewell to Women’s History Month.

Read to the Dogs

When: Friday, March 24 from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Woodstock Library at 6008 SE 49th Ave., Portland, OR 97206

If you know any kids who are still working on their reading skills, you can bring them to the Woodstock Library to read to a furry friend — free of judgment. Handlers with Alliance of Therapy Dogs, Dove Lewis Portland Area Canine Therapy Teams and Pet Partners will bring their therapy dogs to the event. Register by calling 503-988-5123.

Portland Trail Blazers: Women in Sports Celebration

When: Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

Where: Moda Center at 1 N Center Ct St., Portland, OR 97227

March, Women’s History Month, is coming to a close. But this Friday, the Moda Center is hosting a Women’s History Celebration Night as the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Chicago Bulls. The team has partnered with nonprofit Women’s Foundation of Oregon and will present special performances and fundraisers that center women during Friday’s event.

Spring Tonic Tea Blending Workshop at the Herb Shoppe

When: Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Herb Shoppe at 3912 N Mississippi Ave., Portland, OR 97227

Herbal medicine store The Herb Shoppe is organizing a tea blending workshop just in time for the spring season. A $40 ticket includes herbal tea samplings and lessons on herbal tea blending principles. Plus, participants will learn how to make their own teas.

Woodlark Artisan Market

When: Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Woodlark Hotel at 813 SW Alder St., Portland, OR 97205

A Downtown Portland hotel is hosting its “first highly curated artisan goods market” this weekend. According to Travel Portland, the Woodlark Hotel is inviting a number of local women-owned brands to sell their products, including Throwing Tiny Fits, Momo Cocoa and Thunderpants. The market is free to enter.

Diva Drag Brunch

When: Sunday, March 26 at 12 a.m.

Where: Swan Dive at 27 SE Grand Ave., Portland, OR 97214

Pride Northwest and Fruitloots are sponsoring Swan Dive’s next Diva Drag Brunch. The Southeast Portland bar will host the event starring performers Lylac, Jayla, Nay Nay, Devlin and VennaMiss. The show will include live singing, burlesque, acrobatics and more. Buy a ticket for the 21+ performance here.

Conductions: Black Imaginings

When: Now until Sunday, March 26

Where: Portland Art Museum at 1219 SW Park Ave., Portland, OR 97205

For just a few days, this exhibit that highlights Black artists will be at the Portland Art Museum. PAM describes Conductions: Black Imaginings as, “a programmatic series of in-gallery ephemeral activations by Black artists that look at the ways in which Black performance, sound, video and social practice works become bridges between present Museum practices and future Black imaginings of those spaces.” Buy a ticket to the museum to catch this art installation before it’s gone.

Seven Guitars

When: Now until Sunday, April 9

Where: Brunish Theatre at 4th Floor, 1111 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205

Playwright August Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle is a collection of stage plays that tell African American stories from each decade of the 20th century. Seven Guitars, the sixth play in the 10-play series, follows a group of African American characters living in 1948.

Purchase tickets to the Tony Award-winning play from the Portland’5 Centers for the Arts.