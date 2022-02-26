PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rose Haven Day Shelter for Women and Children is moving to a new location. In preparation, supporters and artists helped paint the walls of the new place.

The shelter will be much bigger, going from a small church basement to a space nearly triple the size.

Rose Haven Development Director Liz Starke said they’ve been serving homeless women for 2 years on the sidewalks because of social distancing and they just couldn’t do it anymore.

“This is the result of a $3 million capital campaign and the whole community really came together to make this happen,” she said.

The new shelter will celebrate its grand opening on March 8 at its new spot, Northwest Glisan near 18th.