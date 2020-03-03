At least one hurt in Gresham shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday evening.
Police received multiple reports of a shooting on the 18800-block of NE Hassalo Street. A car crashed about a block away and people were fighting after the crash, said Gresham PD.
Some people ran away after shots were fired. Police are uncertain how many people were involved in the shooting, but said a 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital.
The scene is still active. Residents nearby should avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
