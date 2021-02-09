Auditor issues report on MultCo’s COVID-19 response

This is the first in a series of pandemic response reports

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Auditor is making some recommendations on how to improve the county’s COVID-19 response.

Auditor Jennifer McGuirk released the first in a series of reports on the pandemic response Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s focused on homeless shelters, jails, juvenile detention centers and adult care homes. The next reports will tackle cost recovery and contact tracing, among other items.

In the report, the Auditor’s Office issued 19 total recommendations. Those recommendations include:

Joint Office of Homeless Services management should include clauses to follow Public Health guidelines in new contracts with shelter providers and in new amendments to contracts with shelter providers.

The Sheriff’s Office should immediately begin exchanging the cloth masks of adults in custody on a daily basis if they are used.

The Department of Community Justice should immediately have managers consistently enforce face covering policies with their staff.

The Adult Care Home (ACH) Program should review all recent communication with each ACH and ensure that each ACH has received sufficient information and is aware of requirements and guidelines pertaining to the pandemic.

The county should complete all new Oregon Occupational Health and Safety requirements as soon as possible.

Department directors should provide county-owned computers to employees who frequently telework to reduce security risks.

Read the full report below

“During a pandemic, it is critical that auditors not get in the way of providing life-saving services, and it’s also crucial that auditors continue to carry out their accountability function on behalf of the public,” McGuirk said.