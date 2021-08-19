August heat wave may have killed 3 in Multnomah County

Multnomah County

Officials investigating 3rd suspected death from hyperthermia

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials in Multnomah County said they are investigating a third suspected death from the heat wave in Oregon earlier this month.

High temperatures set in on August 11 – not reaching the June heat wave levels, but hitting triple digits.

County officials say the person died on August 18 in Portland. Another person died on August 15 in Portland and a third in on August 16 in Portland. All three of the deaths are suspected to be from hyperthermia but are not confirmed until a medical examiner conducts an autopsy.

Earlier this summer, 62 people died in Multnomah County as a result of a heat dome. Most of them lived alone without air conditioning. On Wednesday, officials released a new report on what went right – and what went wrong – during the extreme heat wave.

The 25-page report released preliminary findings and an action plan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss