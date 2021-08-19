August heat wave may have killed 3 in Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials in Multnomah County said they are investigating a third suspected death from the heat wave in Oregon earlier this month.

High temperatures set in on August 11 – not reaching the June heat wave levels, but hitting triple digits.

County officials say the person died on August 18 in Portland. Another person died on August 15 in Portland and a third in on August 16 in Portland. All three of the deaths are suspected to be from hyperthermia but are not confirmed until a medical examiner conducts an autopsy.

Earlier this summer, 62 people died in Multnomah County as a result of a heat dome. Most of them lived alone without air conditioning. On Wednesday, officials released a new report on what went right – and what went wrong – during the extreme heat wave.

The 25-page report released preliminary findings and an action plan.