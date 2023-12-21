The suspect, Lawrence Nathan Peters, 54, died by suicide during a police chase later that day.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are investigating a double homicide in a Multnomah County home and a suicide in Clackamas County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Lee Rolen, 46, and Diane Marie Psaros, 43, were shot inside a home at 8200 Southeast Cottrell Road. When deputies arrived around 3:45 a.m., they discovered the pair and a dog had been killed.

The investigation forced several homes to shelter-in-place as authorities searched for the suspected shooter

The man suspected of shooting them, 54-year-old Lawrence Nathan Peters, died by suicide during a police chase later that day.

Clackamas County officials say they tried to stop Peters in a white Ford utility van for a traffic violation in the area of Southeast 98th Avenue and Minuteman Way around 8 a.m. The car led a chase until it reached Southeast 131st Avenue near Comanche Court, where officials say they heard a gunshot.

When they approached the van, they found Peters dead, authorities said.

KOIN 6 spoke with a neighbor of the alleged shooter, who said Peters used to share the home with Psaros prior to their separation. The neighbor says she spoke with him several times leading up to the tragedy and encouraged him to seek help on more than one occasion after he showed her his concealed carry license and expressed suicidal ideations.

“A weapon readily handy, with mental health issues, and alcohol and drugs. It did not completely catch me off guard that this happened,” the neighbor said. “He was very distressed about the breakup of his marriage. And he was concerned that he would lose his business and that he would lose a place to live. He was frantic about being possibly homeless.”

The neighbor said her heart goes out to all impacted by the shooting, and hopes the following message will reach someone who needs it:

“If you feel like you don’t want to go on living, reach out to the suicide prevention line. Reach out to your family, a doctor. Reach out to friends who might be supportive and say you need to get help before you reach that tipping point where you harm yourself or others.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self harm or suicide, call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.