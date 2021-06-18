Authorities release joint statement on PPB officers’ mass resignation

"We urge community members to join law enforcement in helping to ensure all future demonstrations remain peaceful and inclusive.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of the top authorities in Oregon have released a joint statement following the mass exodus of officers from Portland Police Bureau’s Rapid Response Team.

All officers with PPB’s Rapid Response Team, which was at the forefront of policing protests, voted to resign from the unit on Wednesday night. The mass resignation came on the heels of an indictment of one of the officers in the unit on Tuesday and a state Justice Department review into another detective on the team, which was announced earlier on Wednesday.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott Erik Asphaug and Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon Kieran L. Ramsey issued the following statement in response:

“Communities across the nation have endured many challenges over the past year as they attempt to address racial inequities in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. In Portland, those challenges included large and sometimes violent demonstrations that strained our local resources and repeatedly placed officers in the difficult position of policing large and sometimes hostile crowds. As law enforcement officials, we recognize that community members and law enforcement officers alike are responsible for their conduct and that our judicial system is designed to address wrongdoing equally, whether by community members or law enforcement officers.

“Like all Portlanders, we are proud of our community’s long history of peaceful civic activism and free speech. We are also proud of the federal, state, and local law enforcement officers who continue to respond to Portland demonstrations to ensure all community members can exercise their First Amendment rights safely and without the threat of violence. We urge community members to join law enforcement in helping to ensure all future demonstrations remain peaceful and inclusive.”

Officer Corey Budworth was indicted on one count of fourth-degree assault by a grand jury for allegedly using a baton on a freelance photojournalist during a declared riot on Aug. 18, 2020. Meanwhile, Det. Erik Kammerer’s use of force is currently under review by the Oregon Department of Justice.

In a statement, Portland Police Bureau said the officers left the unit but will continue their regular assignments.

“Last night, all of them, the police officer, detective and sergeant members of our Rapid Response Team met and as a result of that discussion, voted to — as a group — to offer their resignation from their assignment with the Rapid Response Team,” Acting Portland Police Chief Chris Davis said during a meeting with the media late Thursday morning. “These people will all still be Portland Police Bureau employees, but the Rapid Response Team is a voluntary assignment within the police bureau. This represents approximately 50 people that we’re talking about.”

Davis told KOIN 6 the investigation and indictment factored into the officers’ decision to resign from the unit but they weren’t the sole reasons.

“I think that really this is a culmination of a long process and it’s not just an indictment that caused this to happen,” he said. “They’re not feeling like the sacrifice they’ve made necessarily has been understood very well.”

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty called for City Council to disband the Rapid Response Team following the mass resignation.

“I remain deeply concerned these RRT resignations are yet another example of a rogue paramilitary organization that is unaccountable to the elected officials and residents of Portland,” she said in a statement. “We should formally disband the RRT, but through Council action,.”

Besides policing protests, the Rapid Response Team is also trained and responsible for responding to other events such as large-scale searches and human-made and natural disasters.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has so far declined interview requests from KOIN 6.

This is a developing story.