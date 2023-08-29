According to the medical examiner, 41-year-old Khamori V. Loving died of homicide by gunshot around 11:45 p.m on Thursday. (Courtesy: PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is requesting public assistance in finding the person who shot and killed a man in the Hazelwood neighborhood back in May.

Police say that 41-year-old Khamori Loving was shot around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Wasco Street on May 11. According to authorities, Loving was talking with an “unknown female” 30 minutes before the shooting.

PPB says the shooter has been described as a male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt who ran south on Northeast 122nd Avenue after the shooting.

Anyone with information that would assist investigators is encouraged to submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony.