Bar serves as home away from stadium for Timbers fans

Chill N Fill in Portland hosted Timbers fans to watch the semi-finals match against the Colorado Rapids on Thanksgiving November 25, 2021 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owners of Chill N’ Fill in North Portland keep their bar open open all year round — including holidays.

They even opened early Thursday on Thanksgiving to let Portland Timbers fans gather to watch the semi-finals match against the Colorado Rapids.

“I love the community they’ve built,” said Timbers fan Tom Campbell. “The fan base is really wonderful and this probably my favorite place to watch them, other than the stadium”

Folks made themselves right at home at the bar, even bringing a whole turkey dinner spread from local food cart MF Tasty.

Win or lose, fans had each other — and the bar — to be thankful for.