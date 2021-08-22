Bar shooting in Old Town kills one, no arrests made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A shooting inside an Old Town bar left one man dead early Sunday morning near the intersection of Northwest Everett Street and 3rd Avenue, the Portland Police Bureau said.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, died while in an ambulance headed for the hospital. Police said any and all suspects left before officers were called.

No information about any potential suspect was released, but authorities said PPB detectives are investigating the case.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Mike Jones at 503.823.1063 or Detective Jeff Sharp at 503.823.9773.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

