PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are subscription boxes for things like makeup and clothes — and now a Portland brewery is jumping on the trend.

Great Notion Brewing is offering a three-month subscription sampler of its beers. It offers 12 unique single cans representing the latest beer options available in a range of styles, alcohol content and flavor profiles.

People can pre-pay for three months or have a recurring payment each month.

“You’ll be surprised each month,” Great Notion Brewing CEO Paul Reiter said. “You’ll forget about it and then all of a sudden, you have this amazing box filled with super cool fruit beers or beer that tastes like key lime pie or beer that tastes like I’m drinking a blueberry muffin.”

The subscription boxes change in flavor profiles depending on the time of year. Other Great Notion beers available this summer include a watermelon and orange creamsicle beer.

On average, the brewery has two or three new beers every week, according to Reiter.

When asked why the brewery decided to offer the new service, the CEO said, “To give people a taste of who we are with one purchase. It’s an easy way to try Great Notion out. See what you like and not have to commit to a whole four-pack.”

The latest subscription box is currently sold out, but the brewery plans to offer new subscription boxes in the future. Great Notion plans to also include new selections, such as vegan only beers among other options.

For more information on how to sign up for the service, click here.