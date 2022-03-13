PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time since 2019, the Shamrock Run takes to the streets of downtown Portland Sunday morning.

The Shamrock Run, canceled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, once again brings runners dressed in green to the street. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to be over by 1 p.m.

The event will start and finish at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on Southwest Naito Parkway. Runners and spectators can also enjoy a post-race ‘Finish Line Festival,’ featuring a green beer garden and live music for St. Patrick’s Day.

“Portland’s longest running tradition features multiple distances ranging from the one-mile Leprechaun Lap for kids 10 and under, to the half-marathon,” said the event on its website.

The Shamrock Run includes a half-marathon, 15K, 8K, 5K, Stride and 1K.

Drivers can expect delays as runners hit the pavement across the city.