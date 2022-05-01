PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Actor Kunal Nayyar is set to speak to the University of Portland’s graduating Class of 2022 at their commencement ceremony Sunday.

The Big Bang Theory star, who graduated from UP in 2003, will deliver the commencement address at the university’s first in-person graduation ceremony to take place since before the pandemic.

UP held virtual commencement ceremonies instead of in-person gatherings in 2020 and 2021.

Nayyar acted in UP theatre productions while studying for a bachelor’s in business administration. Now, he and his wife fund scholarships for the university’s students in performing and fine arts.

Sunday’s indoor event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. for graduates from the Pamplin School of Business and Shiley School of Engineering, and at 2 p.m. for graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences and School of Education.

Graduates-to-be and their families will gather at UP’s Chiles Center in North Portland. Both the morning and afternoon ceremonies will be livestreamed on UP’s website here.