PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Big Brothers Big Sisters is in desperate need for some new mentors for their kids, especially BIPOC men.

We’re all hands-on deck trying to help them with their recruiting efforts in light of the recent things our Portland kids are going through.

Their waitlist of kids hoping to be paired up is 250+ and with summer about to begin our kids need our help and support more than ever.

CEO Beach Pace and board chair Korede Alabi joined AM Extra to share more.