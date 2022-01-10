Biketown expands further into North, East Portland

A Biketown rack at Pioneer Courthouse Square across from the MAX stop on Southwest Morrison in downtown Portland (Portland Tribune, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty joined transportation officials Monday to announce the major expansion of Portland’s bike-share program.

Biketown, which is operated by Lyft, is pushing farther into East and North Portland.

In East Portland, bikes will be added to parts of Hazelwood, Mill Park, Parkrose and Parkrose Heights neighborhoods. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said they have been working to improve transportation in East Portland.

While in North Portland the program will expand to Arbor Lodge, Cathedral Park, Kenton, Portsmouth and University Park.

Nike and the City of Portland partnered to create a biking system that serves as an alternative, less-expensive form of transportation around the metro area.

Portland adopted the e-bike sharing system during the summer of 2016. Now, more than 1,500 orange bicycles are part of the program.