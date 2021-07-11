Billboard celebrating trans bodies vandalized in SE Portland

The photographer is crushed his friends didn't even have a chance to see the billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local photographer’s billboard celebrating transgender people was defaced within days of going up.

SaveArtSpace, a non-profit art gallery, selected Portland photographer Nyjah Gobert as part of a nationwide Trans People are Sacred campaign.

Gobert’s billboard, which celebrated trans bodies, was installed on July 8 at Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 19th Avenue. But soon, he found the billboard had been defaced.

“I went through so many renditions of the billboard. I went through a really long photo shoot, bless my friends who were a part of it, I mean, it was their time too and they didn’t even get to go to the billboard. They didn’t even get to see themselves out there,” Gobert said.

Gobert hopes the campaign will be able to re-install his work, but has not yet heard if they will.

In the meantime, he said it’s another sign that intolerance still lives in the Portland community.