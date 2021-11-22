‘Bird’ lands where York, Harvey Scott statues were

The crow, labeled “Philip D. Bird,” was positioned with a middle finger raised on a pedestal that had the bust of York — which followed the Harvey Scott statue, November 22, 2021 (Portland Parks & Rec)

The bird only lasted a few hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crow landed on a Mount Tabor installation Sunday night, but this crow was purposely placed and only lasted a few hours.

The crow, labeled “Philip D. Bird,” was positioned with a middle finger raised on a pedestal that had the bust of York — which followed the Harvey Scott statue.

A placard at the statue makes a case for re-installing the York statue, which an anonymous artist put up without city permission, after the Harvey Scott statue was toppled.

The bust of York was vandalized and later removed.