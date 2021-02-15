Birds of a feather protect Portland peacocks together

(Courtesy of Danni Reche)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Anyone who has lived in Portland long enough probably knows about the peacock flock that has roamed free around Southeast Portland for years.

Portland resident Danni Reche has been helping them get through the winter storm by housing them in a gutted TriMet bus on her property. Others have also been helping make sure the feathered neighbors get the right food and supplies they need to brave the freezing temperatures.

“It was a good combination of me having a 40-foot bus — until the weather is a little be better,” she said.

Danni advises folks to not get to close to the birds, as they are meant to stay wild.