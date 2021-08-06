Black drivers disproportionately stopped by Portland police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, stopped a disproportionate number of Black motorists last year, even as they pulled over fewer drivers overall in 2020 compared with 2019.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Black people, who made up about 8% of the city’s population, made up nearly 12.6% of drivers stopped by traffic officers in 2020, according to Portland police data released this week. Latino drivers accounted for 11.2% of traffic stops in 2020 and make up around 10% of the population in the city. Nearly 7,000 — or 28% — of the total stops made were Black or Latino drivers.

According to the most recent Census Bureau estimates, from 2019, Black and Latino residents make up about 17% of the city’s population.

