Black man refused gas at SE Portland station; employee fired

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Another 8 people died from COVID-19 along with 304 more confirmed/presumptive cases in the daily report from the Oregon Health Authority.

The daily deaths are the second-highest total, behind Tuesday's 14 recorded deaths. The deaths of these people, aged between 65 and 94, bring the cumulative total to 311. Seven had underlying medical conditions, with the other yet to be confirmed.