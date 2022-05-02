PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Blanchet House is opening its doors again for indoor dining on Monday after COVID-19 forced the organization to only offer to-go meals nearly two years ago.

In a release, the Blanchet House said anyone needing a hot meal is welcome to dine in at the Founders Cafe. Those looking to grab a bite can indulge in unlimited servings of food, along with coffee and water.

“We know that reopening the cafe to indoor dining isn’t a total remedy to the problems our guests face. But we know being welcome indoors will bring some relief. And an opportunity to feel ‘more human’ again,” said Scott Kerman, Blanchet House Executive Director.

The cafe is open from Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Along with the cafe reopening, Blanchet House said volunteers will be handing out clothing, hygiene kits and offering resources.