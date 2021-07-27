‘Blew my mind’: New Portlanders shocked by gunfire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rachel Beckham said she was home and about to turn in for the night when the sound of gunfire shortly after 1 a.m interrupted her chance of a good night’s sleep.

“It was fast. It was really, really fast. It was just enough to freak me out,” Beckham told KOIN 6 News.

Police were called to the area of SE Holgate and 108th around 1:15 a.m. and were flagged down by the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Beckham and her husband recently moved to Portland from Seattle. She said they researched the crime rate before buying a home in the area and said it didn’t seem that bad.

“I thought it was similar to what we were dealing with in Seattle,” she said. “I knew there was more shootings lately but when we moved in it blew my mind.”

It’s not the first time this new-to-Portland couple heard gunfire in their neighborhood. They also heard it last Friday night.

“You just don’t think about it happening to your neighborhood, at least with how much money you pay on a house when you move to Portland. That’s one of the reasons we left Seattle so we could afford a home,” she said.

She said they don’t regret moving to Portland but hopes this gun violence stops.

“I just moved in here and I just want to make sure this community is in good hands. I want to be a part of it and make a difference.”