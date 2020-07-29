Blumenauer denouces Trump’s deployment of fed officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- One of the people suspected of setting fires inside the offices at the Justice Center during a May 29 riot now faces federal charges.

Thomas Schinzing, whose photo was released in the early stages of the investigation, was identified by comparing a distinctive back tattoo and a previous booking photo, the US Attorney of Oregon's office said Tuesday. The 32-year-old was shirtless in many of the photos from that night.