Board approves $650M OHSU expansion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The board of directors at Oregon Health & Science University on Friday approved the new $650 million proposal to expand the hospital in Southwest Portland.

The project is scheduled to begin in spring 2022 and will take five years to complete. OHSU’s president said the expansion will do much more than just increase care for the community.

“It’s not just patients’ care. One of our most important missions is also about what this expansion might mean for our research and education program. For example, we’ll have more sites where our trainees can learn and that’s increasingly challenging in this state and others,”

The expansion will add 184 new beds at the hospital. That’s nearly a third more beds than the hospital currently provides.

“We came to realize that Oregon is the most underbedded state in the nation, number 50 of 50 for in-patient beds, and this was felt not only by OHSU, but by almost all the hospitals in the state of Oregon,” said Dr. John Hunger, CEO of OHSU Health.

The expansion was originally planned for 2019, but the pandemic delayed it.