Boat flips on Columbia River, recovery operation underway

Multnomah County

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Fire and Rescue and Multnomah County River Patrol search the Columbia River. August 2, 2020 (Courtesy Brittany Fetters)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are looking for a person in the Columbia River after a boat flipped over Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were called out to Marine Drive near 33rd Avenue for a water rescue around 2 p.m. A Portland Fire and Rescue official said they received reports that a boat had been speeding on the water when it flipped and ejected the two people who were on board.

One person was able to swim to shore. The second person has not been found.

A PF&R crew and a team from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office are working on recovery operations, said the official.

This is a developing story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss