Boat flips on Columbia River, recovery operation underway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are looking for a person in the Columbia River after a boat flipped over Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were called out to Marine Drive near 33rd Avenue for a water rescue around 2 p.m. A Portland Fire and Rescue official said they received reports that a boat had been speeding on the water when it flipped and ejected the two people who were on board.

One person was able to swim to shore. The second person has not been found.

A PF&R crew and a team from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office are working on recovery operations, said the official.

Deputies searching for missing swimmer in the Columbia River off Broughton Beach. The adult male fell out of a boat after a sharp turn. PIO en route. Updates will be posted to Twitter. pic.twitter.com/upR4kBVPr2 — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) August 2, 2020

This is a developing story.