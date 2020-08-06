Boater finds body in North Portland Harbor

Multnomah County

Officials said the body was found near the Portland Yacht Club

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic waterway_172225

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A boater found a body in the North Portland Harbor of the Columbia River on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The body was found near the Portland Yacht Club at about 4:45 p.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Crews said the body belonged to an adult but released no other details.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss