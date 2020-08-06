Boater finds body in North Portland Harbor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A boater found a body in the North Portland Harbor of the Columbia River on Wednesday evening, officials said.
The body was found near the Portland Yacht Club at about 4:45 p.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Crews said the body belonged to an adult but released no other details.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.
KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.
