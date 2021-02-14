Boats along Willamette River sink under ice, snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend’s icy storm has left a path of destruction in the Portland metro area. Boats along the Willamette River were not spared.

Several structures at the Waverly Marina collapsed Saturday night, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Covered boat slips sank and collapsed early Sunday morning, officials said. There are several more that will likely fall and cave in tonight.

Officials say no one was hurt when the damages occurred. No one is allowed onto the slips right now.

A build-up of snow and ice also brought down some structures at the Portland Rowing Club. Several covers that were protecting docked boats collapsed, bringing some of the boats with them into the Willamette.

“I worry most about the people in their houseboats,” said one boat owner, Matthew Berger. “They got their power shut off and their gas shut off … it’s going to be a lot of clean-up.”