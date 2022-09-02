PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with KOIN 6 News a body was found in the Willamette River near the St. Johns Bridge in North Portland Friday morning.

At around 9:08 a.m. MCSO’s Marine Division was called to the river near a container terminal off N Lombard Street. Marine deputies are working to recover the body.

MCSO said the body will be turned over to the medical examiner’s office to identify the person and determine the cause of death.

No other information was immediately released.