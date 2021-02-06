Body found in Wood Village house fire; cause under investigation

Multnomah County

'Deceased victim' not discovered until third search

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Crews at the scene of a fire in Wood Village on February 6, 2021 (Gresham Fire Dept.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators from the Gresham Fire Department discovered a body early Saturday while looking for the cause of an early morning house fire in Wood Village.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Maple Boulevard just before 4 a.m. The responding crew first did a targeted search of the bedrooms until the main body of the fire was knocked.

In their preliminary search, Gresham Fire crews did not find anyone inside the home. Portland Fire later came to assistance and performed a secondary search and confirmed there were no victims in the house as well.

Around 8:15 a.m., however, Gresham Fire released a statement saying investigators had found “a deceased victim while searching for the cause of the fire.”

No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss