Body found in Wood Village house fire; cause under investigation

Crews at the scene of a fire in Wood Village on February 6, 2021 (Gresham Fire Dept.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators from the Gresham Fire Department discovered a body early Saturday while looking for the cause of an early morning house fire in Wood Village.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Maple Boulevard just before 4 a.m. The responding crew first did a targeted search of the bedrooms until the main body of the fire was knocked.

In their preliminary search, Gresham Fire crews did not find anyone inside the home. Portland Fire later came to assistance and performed a secondary search and confirmed there were no victims in the house as well.

Around 8:15 a.m., however, Gresham Fire released a statement saying investigators had found “a deceased victim while searching for the cause of the fire.”

No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.