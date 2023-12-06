PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A body was recovered from Johnson Creek on Tuesday after crews tried to rescue someone Monday morning during a major storm, authorities said.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KOIN 6 News on Wednesday that the agency’s Dive Team recovered the body, and that the body has been transferred to the medical examiner’s office.

The sheriff’s office also said the Portland Police Bureau is the leading agency in the death investigation. No other details were immediately available.

On Monday, multiple first responder agencies, including Portland Fire & Rescue, reported a rescue effort at Johnson Creek near the Tacoma MAX station after someone was spotted being swept downstream on an outdoor furniture cushion in the water, which is high amid recent major rainfall from an atmospheric river.

“You get eight pounds a gallon flowing at you, sweeping you up, it’s going to capture people and unfortunately that’s what happened,” Portland Fire & Rescue Lt. Rick Graves told KOIN 6 News on Monday.

The body recovered from Johnson Creek is the second body to be pulled from swollen creeks this week after deputies in Washington County recovered the body of a man from Bronson Creek on Tuesday.

The storm, which the National Weather Service reported stalled over the region on Wednesday morning, is continuing to cause river and urban flooding concerns in Oregon and Washington. Officials in Tillamook County are considering a disaster declaration after rains on Tuesday wiped out roads and left drivers stranded in flood waters; meanwhile, in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard assisted in rescuing five people stranded by raging flood waters.

Landslides have also become an increased concern, with SR 503 shut down near Cougar after a slide and Amtrak Cascade services disrupted between Portland and Seattle after landslide debris covered the tracks.

The storm is expected to linger until later on Wednesday when skies are forecasted to start drying out.